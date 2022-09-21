New Orleans mayor’s salary could be docked over first-class flight upgrades

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council will consider docking Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s salary in 2023 if she does not pay back tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars spent upgrading overseas flights.

Mayor Cantrell has faced national scrutiny since she told Fox 8′s Andres Fuentes on Sept. 8 she did not plan to pay back nearly $30,000 spent on first-class flight upgrades on trips to France and Switzerland.

“All expenses incurred doing business on behalf of the city of New Orleans will not be reimbursed to the city of New Orleans,” Mayor Cantrell said. “One thing is clear; I do my job and I will continue to do it with distinction and integrity every step of the way.”

A city policy states traveling government employees are required to seek the lowest fares available. It also says employees who choose an upgrade from coach, economy, or business class flights are solely responsible for the difference in cost.

At last check, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano was reading over the policy to determine if the policy applied to elected officials.

Dillard University public policy professor Robert Collins says that since the mayor gets a salary and benefits from New Orleans, she should qualify as an employee.

“It’s sort of like saying the President of the United States is not an employee of the federal government. He draws a salary, of course he is,” Collins said. “It’s like saying the governor of Louisiana is not an employee of state government. Of course he is. He is the CEO of the state government. So to pretend there is some sort of legal difference between an elected official who draws a salary from a government agency and an employee of that government agency, I think it’s problematic.”

Council President Helena Moreno says the city charter gives them the power to reduce the mayor’s salary if she does not pay for the upgrades.

Mayor Cantrell has previously said that her travel upgrades were not for luxury purposes but for matters of safety.

“Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn’t understand the world Black women walk in,” Mayor Cantrell said in a statement.

