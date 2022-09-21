Nicondra: Hot and dry conditions continue through the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure remains in place keeping southeast Louisiana, the Mississippi Gulf Coast and more of the southeast US dry and very warm. High temperatures will reach low to middle 90s across most of the region. Look for lots of sunshine to stick around. The high pressure, sun and warm conditions will hold on into the weekend. A bit of moisture return will bring back muggy conditions towards the end of the weekend and a chance for a spotty storm by Monday. Tuesday a cold front should move in drying us out and cooling things down a bit.

We are still in a very active section of the tropical season as Hurricane Fiona pushes away from the Caribbean into the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Gaston is also well north we turn our attention to a wave near South America. There is plenty of strong wind out of the north preventing more organization at the moment, but as that subsides it’s expected we will see more development as this system moves west into the Caribbean Sea. We’ll continue to monitor the system closely.

