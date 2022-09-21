BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Hot and dry conditions continue through the week

Capture Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Picayune, MS by Roy Schneider.
Capture Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Picayune, MS by Roy Schneider.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure remains in place keeping southeast Louisiana, the Mississippi Gulf Coast and more of the southeast US dry and very warm. High temperatures will reach low to middle 90s across most of the region. Look for lots of sunshine to stick around. The high pressure, sun and warm conditions will hold on into the weekend. A bit of moisture return will bring back muggy conditions towards the end of the weekend and a chance for a spotty storm by Monday. Tuesday a cold front should move in drying us out and cooling things down a bit.

We are still in a very active section of the tropical season as Hurricane Fiona pushes away from the Caribbean into the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Gaston is also well north we turn our attention to a wave near South America. There is plenty of strong wind out of the north preventing more organization at the moment, but as that subsides it’s expected we will see more development as this system moves west into the Caribbean Sea. We’ll continue to monitor the system closely.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

Formation alert for Caribbean disturbance
Disturbance entering Caribbean likely to strengthen by the weekend
Tropical update for Wed., Sept. 21 at 8 a.m.
Tropical update for Wed., Sept. 21 at 8 a.m.
Late Season Heat Wave
More near-record heat the rest of the week
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Evening weather update for Tuesday, Sept. 20