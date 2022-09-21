Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond included in upcoming FIFA 23 video game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you build it, they will come. And if you Believe, they will pixelate you.

The internet was set abuzz Wednesday (Sept. 21) by a surprise announcement from video game giant EA Sports. A video sizzle reel posted to social media revealed that Jason Sudeikis’ fictional soccer manager Ted Lasso and his AFC Richmond side would be included as playable characters in the upcoming FIFA 23.

“I’ve got goosebumps,” Lasso said on his official @TedLasso Twitter feed. “Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason.”

Roy, of course, is Lasso’s irascible veteran striker Roy Kent, whom writer-actor Brett Goldstein recently won his second consecutive supporting actor Emmy award for portraying. The video clip on the Lasso Twitter feed already had three million views by noon Wednesday.

I've got goosebumps. Seein’ my guys in CGI is so weird. Except Roy for some reason. pic.twitter.com/YqPuvw2jHK — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 21, 2022

Sample HTML block

For those unfamiliar with Ted Lasso (Really? Still?), he is a fictional American football coach who improbably ends up hired to manage a professional football team in England, despite a previous lack of soccer experience.

The character initially was created by Sudeikis for a series of commercial spots touting English Premier League soccer coverage on NBC and NBCSN. But Lasso in August 2020 was a developed into a pandemic hit television series for the Apple+ streaming service and has been showered with Emmy awards in its first two seasons. A third season is upcoming on the streaming platform.

In the FIFA 23 preview, several Lasso characters appear, including Lasso, Kent, Isaac McAdoo, Sam Obisanya, Dani Rojas, Jamie Tartt and assistant coach Beard. AFC Richmond’s fictional stadium Nelson Road also will be part of the game.

According to IGN, AFC Richmond will be playable in the video game’s career mode and in kickoff mode, online friendlies and online seasons. EA said “a number of AFC Richmond items including kits, tifos, manager items and other content will also be available to unlock across FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and Pro Clubs where applicable.”

FIFA 23 will launch on Sept. 30, but those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition will be able to jump in three days earlier on Sept. 27.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.