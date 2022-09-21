Tulane 13-point favorites over Southern Miss

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Optimism is sky-high Uptown with the Tulane Green Wave sporting a 3-0 record. The Wave garnered national attention with their upset victory over Kansas State, and Las Vegas has no doubt taken notice.

Tulane is currently a 13-point favorite over Southern Miss according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Wave opened as a 12-point favorite on Sunday. The Wave are 3-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles are 1-2 on the season. USM beat Northwestern State, and lost to Miami (FL) and Liberty.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Yulman Stadium on Saturday.

