Walmart to hire 40,000 mostly seasonal workers for holidays

By The Associated Press and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart plans to hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.

The move announced Wednesday comes as the nation’s largest retailer and largest private employer said it is in a stronger staffing position heading into the holidays than last year.

Walmart said it is now focusing on hiring seasonal workers only, rather than permanent workers.

Just like in past years, it will first offer current workers the opportunity to pick up additional shifts if they want to earn extra money for the holidays.

Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are again heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it again challenging to find the workers they need.

