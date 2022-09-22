BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

1 dead, 1 injured; boat capsizes near Twin Span, WLF says

A man is dead and another is injured as the result of a boat capsizing near the parish line at...
A man is dead and another is injured as the result of a boat capsizing near the parish line at the Twin Spans, according to information from the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries.(St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead and another is injured as the result of a boat capsizing near the parish line at the Twin Spans, according to information from the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries.

WLF agents confirmed that there were two people on the boat at the time of the incident, which occurred Thursday (Sept. 22) morning.

Members of the St. Tammany Parish Marine Division and U.S. Coast Guard searched the surrounding area of Lake Pontchartrain for about three hours Thursday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

One woman is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Plum Orchard...
Councilman Oliver Thomas’ niece seriously injured in Plum Orchard double shooting
generic graphic
NOPD investigating homicide in NOLA East
Tour de Jefferson
Tour de Jefferson
Cooking Demo: KatieRey's Catering and Sweet Shop
Cooking Demo: KatieRey's Catering and Sweet Shop