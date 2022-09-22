1 dead, 1 injured; boat capsizes near Twin Span, WLF says

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead and another is injured as the result of a boat capsizing near the parish line at the Twin Spans, according to information from the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries.

WLF agents confirmed that there were two people on the boat at the time of the incident, which occurred Thursday (Sept. 22) morning.

Members of the St. Tammany Parish Marine Division and U.S. Coast Guard searched the surrounding area of Lake Pontchartrain for about three hours Thursday morning.

