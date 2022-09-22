BBB Accredited Business
Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide

Authorities investigating fake school shooting reports.
Authorities investigating fake school shooting reports.(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - False reports of active shooters are being reported at some schools in Louisiana, authorities say.

Fake reports were made at DeRidder High, Leesville High, David Thibodaux Stem Academy in Lafayette, Neville High School in Monroe, Merryville High, Mansfield High, Jennings High, Lake Arthur High, and Rayne High School.

Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said bogus reports are being made at schools across the state and that the alert they received at DeRidder High School was a false alarm.

“In reference to the alert released about the active school shooter reports. We have confirmed with the State that this is a state-wide active shooter hoax. We have law enforcement agents at all Beauregard Parish schools and are assessing and securing all campuses. All students are safe and the code blue is being removed and school is returning to its regular schedule and classes.”

Authorities in both Beauregard and Vernon responded to the schools out of precaution and say all is well.

