Bruce: First day of fall does not live up to its name-Tropical watch continues

A hot star to the start of fall
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - today is the first day of fall and mother nature does not deliver. Ut was a hot one with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Tomorrow a weak front arrives and lows the humidity just a bit but no major cooldown is expected. Over the weekend we will stay hot and mostly dry a hot with highs in the 90s. Although we are technically moving into Fall it still feels like summer. A cold front is expected to move in for the start of the week on Monday bringing cooler conditions and getting highs back into the mid to low 80s. We could see some overnight lows in the 50s by mid week.

In the tropcs,As major hurricane Fiona moves north, we are watching a wave that is approaching the Caribbean. We would all like to know if the wave in the Caribbean will effect our part of the world and how, but right now it’s just too early to make any definitive calls. What we can say is that it will very likely form into at least a depression and continue moving west for the next several days. Once we have a center then we can focus more on what, when and where. Right now you should always have plans and supplies ready during hurricane season and continue monitoring Fox 8 through the weekend.

