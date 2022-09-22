BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud

His bond has not been set.
Rivers was a Swamper, or cast member, on Season 5 of "Swamp People." (Source: history.com)
Rivers was a Swamper, or cast member, on Season 5 of "Swamp People." (Source: history.com)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former ‘swamper’ is again behind bars following an accusation of fraud.

Roger A. Rivers, Jr., 47, is charged with one count of residential contractor fraud over $5,000.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rivers was paid $6,000 to do a job — and allegedly never did.

He was taken into custody on Sept. 20 without incident and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

His bond has not been set.

Back in 2017, Rivers was arrested and charged with 18 wildlife charges.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

A man is dead and another is injured as the result of a boat capsizing near the parish line at...
1 dead, 1 injured; boat capsizes near Twin Span, WLF says
One woman is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Plum Orchard...
Councilman Oliver Thomas’ niece seriously injured in Plum Orchard double shooting
generic graphic
NOPD investigating homicide in NOLA East
Audubon Zoo - Nature at Night (1st weekend) -Tickets on Sale for Boo at the Zoo
Audubon Zoo - Nature at Night (1st weekend) -Tickets on Sale for Boo at the Zoo