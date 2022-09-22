BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Hot and dry conditions hold on through the weekend

Plenty of time to watch the tropics
The wave has a high chance of developing into a closed tropical low in the next five days.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - I’ll address the elephant in the room first. As Fiona moves north everyone wants to know if the wave in the Caribbean will effect our part of the world and how, but right now it’s just too early to make any definitive calls. What we can say is that it will very likely form into at least a depression and continue moving west for the next several days. Once we have a center then we can focus more on what, when and where. Right now you should always have plans and supplies ready during hurricane season and continue monitoring Fox 8 through the weekend.

This weekend will prove to be a hot and mostly dry one again with highs in the 90s. Although we are technically moving into Fall it still feels like summer. A cold front is expected to move in for the start of the week on Monday bringing cooler conditions and getting highs back into the mid to low 80s. We could see some overnight lows in the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

