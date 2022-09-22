BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD investigating homicide in NOLA East

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

Tour de Jefferson
Tour de Jefferson
Audubon Zoo - Nature at Night (1st weekend) -Tickets on Sale for Boo at the Zoo
Audubon Zoo - Nature at Night (1st weekend) -Tickets on Sale for Boo at the Zoo
Crash causes beer spill on highway
Crash causes beer spill on highway
New Orleans Local
New Orleans Local