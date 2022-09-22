BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD putting more officers on patrol, hiring civilians for non-emergencies

NOPD deployment plan
NOPD deployment plan(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Natasha Robin
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says every district will soon have more officers on the street.

Ferguson announced his new deployment plan that will go into effect on Sunday. He says 75 or more officers will be on patrol, including officers currently in administrative positions in investigative units.

The goal is to decrease response times as the NOPD deals with a serious manpower shortage. Ferguson says right now, they have about an 11-minute response time for priority calls.

“We will also be using our traffic and K9, as well as our reserve divisions. Those are units that are normally in a standby position, waiting to be called upon. That will not happen any longer. They will be in the field in some sort of deployment status,” says Chief Ferguson.

The department is also hiring what they call civilian police intake specialists. Ferguson says those civilians will help to man the phones and take the place of some of the administrative police officers. On top of that, the NOPD will hire between 50 and 75 civilians to respond to calls for service when a police officer isn’t needed.

“As we take calls over the phone, there may be some evidence that needs to be collected with that call. We’ll have civilian investigators to go out and collect that evidence instead of an officer having to go out there and collect that evidence,” says Chief Ferguson.

The chief says there is still a major focus on recruitment and retention but he believes the new deployment strategy will help to keep his officers and the community safer.

Ferguson says on September 30, the NOPD will graduate 18 recruits.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

The Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into how millions of dollars were...
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen
Omarion Hookfin (left) is accused of breaking into Donte Perry's (right) apartment, killing...
WANTED: 18-year-old accused of killing man, injuring 12-year-old daughter in Hammond home invasion
Tangipahoa deputies arrest man for killing father and shooting his 12-year-old daughter
Tangipahoa deputies arrest man for killing father and shooting his 12-year-old daughter
Some residents anxious about the ongoing insurance crisis in Louisiana
Some residents anxious about the ongoing insurance crisis in Louisiana