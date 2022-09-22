Record heat today as we wait on a front next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave rolls on as our attention shifts to the tropics over the coming days.

Expect records to fall for your Thursday as highs soar into the middle to upper 90s across the area. This should easily set a new record for the date as our old record is 95 set back in 1997. Even going forward into the weekend, the heat will remain high as highs keep with the 90s theme and each day will be flirting with records.

Next week is when a frontal passage is expected which will bring a large batch of low humidity to go along with cooler temperatures. Highs for most of next week likely fall back into the low 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s. Winds will remain quite breezy behind this front too!

Time to talk tropics now because the big story heading into next week will be the potential for a Gulf storm. The disturbance in question is currently riding the northern coast of South America. Once Fiona moves out of the way in the next one to two days, this disturbance will move a very favorable environment for strengthening. It’s at that point late weekend into next week we’re likely to see a strengthening storm over the Northwest Caribbean with most projections taking it towards the Gulf. Until we get a defined circulation going, models will struggle with the end result of what happens once in the Gulf. Make sure you stay tuned to the weather!

