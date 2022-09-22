WANTED: 18-year-old accused of killing man, injuring 12-year-old daughter in Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Officials are searching for an 18-year-old accused of breaking into a home in Hammond, killing a man and critically wounding his 12-year-old daughter, Chief Jimmy Travis says.

The deadly home invasion happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 12. Chief Travis says the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office received reports of three or four men inside Donte Perry’s home on Rufus Bankston Road armed with guns. As deputies responded, Travis said they heard shots fired inside the apartment.

Perry, 33, was found dead inside. His daughter was shot five times. Perry’s two other children, ages 7 and 3, were also in the home but were unharmed.

Officials have obtained an arrest warrant for Omarion Hookfin, 18, of Hammond, on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated kidnapping.

Omarion Hookin, 18, is wanted for the murder of Donte Perry and attempted murder of his 12-year-old daughter in a deadly home invasion in Hammond. (TPSO)

“It’s horrible that you have someone who would intentionally attempt to take a life of a child just because they were present at a crime or may have witnessed a crime,” Travis said. “So it appears to us that after the crime was committed then the suspects attempted to kill everyone involved as witnesses to this incident.”

“My cousin was very loving,” Perry’s cousin Stephine Brown said. “He was very creative. Anywhere he went, he touched your spirit. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for nobody (sic) but for them to do him like this now... it’s uncalled for. It’s selfish.”

Travis says the motive may be money or drug related.

“For somebody to do something so heinous and so mean and so egregious I just can’t get past it. Somebody’s so good to have to lose their life over somebody being so selfish,” Perry’s uncle, Gavin Holden said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 985-345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or visit tangicrimestoppers.com.

