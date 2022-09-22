BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WATCH LIVE: City-parish leaders to hold news conference on recent violent crime in BR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in East Baton Rouge are holding a news conference on recent violent crime in the city of Baton Rouge.

According to a release provided by the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the mayor will join Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and partners to discuss public safety strategies and responses to recent violent crime on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The news conference will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Baton Rouge City Hall.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

A man is dead and another is injured as the result of a boat capsizing near the parish line at...
1 dead, 1 injured; boat capsizes in Lake Pontchartrain near Twin Span
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison
One woman is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Plum Orchard...
Councilman Oliver Thomas’ niece seriously injured in Plum Orchard double shooting
generic graphic
Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says
Tour de Jefferson
Tour de Jefferson