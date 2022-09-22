BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Winston, Kamara, Adebo listed as limited participants again at practice

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was limited at practice on Thursday.
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was limited at practice on Thursday.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second day in a row, Alvin Kamara (rib), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), and Paulson Adebo (ankle) were among a group in limited in practice for the Saints.

Others limited in Thursday’s workout: Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Adam Prentice (shoulder), Alontae Taylor (knee), and Deonte Harty (foot).

The Saints and Panthers meet up at 12 p.m. on FOX 8 this Sunday.

Right now, New Orleans (1-1) is a three-point favorite over the winless Panthers. For more sports betting new checkout the Final Bet on Thursday’s at 10:35 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

FOX 8 Sports' team breaks down Saints-Panthers
Duncan and Fazende dissect all aspects of Jameis Winston's injury and play
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
One-game suspension for Bucs WR Mike Evans upheld by NFL
New Orleans Saints are 1-1 overall this season. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Saints are a 3-point favorite over the winless Carolina Panthers
Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are 2-0 on the season.
Gillen All32: Dolphins move into the Top-10; Saints drop after Bucs setback