Winston, Kamara, Adebo listed as limited participants again at practice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the second day in a row, Alvin Kamara (rib), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), and Paulson Adebo (ankle) were among a group in limited in practice for the Saints.

Others limited in Thursday’s workout: Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder), Taysom Hill (rib), Marcus Maye (rib), Adam Prentice (shoulder), Alontae Taylor (knee), and Deonte Harty (foot).

The Saints and Panthers meet up at 12 p.m. on FOX 8 this Sunday.

Right now, New Orleans (1-1) is a three-point favorite over the winless Panthers. For more sports betting new checkout the Final Bet on Thursday’s at 10:35 p.m.

