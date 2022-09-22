‘Wizard of Oz’ remake will include LGBTQ+ representation, director says

(WVUE) - Social media took storm when the new director, Kenya Barris, was announced for the “Wizard of Oz” remake. Now the director has revealed what fans can expect from the classic fantasy film.

During an interview with Variety, Barris confirmed his plan to include LGBTQ+ representation in the new remake. He explains that he’s doing this because it accurately reflects the world we are living in today.

“The original was an allegory and a reflection of the way the world was at the time with things like the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl,” says Barris.

He continued, adding “Now we’re going to turn a mirror on where we’re at right now and take disparate characters from the LGBTQ community, from different cultural communities and socioeconomic communities, and tell a story that reflects the world. I think this is the best time to do that.”

Barris was officially confirmed as the new director back in August. He will both write and direct a reimagining of the enduring fantasy classic, through his Khalabo Ink Society production company.

Barris is optimistic about the project and he hopes his project will serve as a piece of cinema history like the original. He understands the importance of the original film and also says he’s happy to see his movie released.

“I’m nervous,” he said. “Hopefully, my movie can last as long as the original does. Hopefully my movie comes out.”

