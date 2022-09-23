BBB Accredited Business
Caribbean depression forms; expected to become a Florida hurricane threat

Residents in the eastern Gulf should start preparing for a hurricane
TD 9 Track
TD 9 Track(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Caribbean disturbance has now become Tropical Depression 9 and is likely to become a hurricane in the Southeast Gulf early next week.

Morning satellite images show the Caribbean disturbance has organized enough to be upgraded to a depression. The system has gained a more well-defined circulation and is beginning to form convection around the center.

The first official track from the National Hurricane Center has been issued and shows a strengthening storm moving through the Northwest Caribbean followed by a turn north into the Southeast Gulf. Conditions look favorable for this system to become a hurricane down the road and the possibility of a Florida hurricane threat is increasing.

This type of track for Louisiana and Mississippi would yield some really nice fall weather next week.

