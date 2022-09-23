Faubourg Brewing to merge with three other breweries, headquarters staying in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Faubourg Brewing Company announced a merger with a company consisting of three regional craft breweries across the South, with the company relocating its corporate headquarters to the Faubourg Brewing site in New Orleans East.

Faubourg will be merging with Made By The Water, LLC, a southeast-based company of craft breweries including Oyster City in Apalachicola, FL, Catawba in Asheville, NC and Palmetto in Charleston, SC.

Craft beers from each of these breweries will be served at the Faubourg Tap Room on Jourdan Road in New Orleans East.

“This merger is about making New Orleans the cultural hub of the craft beer industry in the Southeast,” said Gayle Benson, owner of Faubourg Brewing Company. “Our partnership with Made By The Water allows us to grow the Faubourg brand, and bring in a partner that is a leader in building craft beer brands.”

“I pride myself on making New Orleans first, and I think we can bring all of the best in craft beer from these historically strong craft beer areas in the Southeast and make New Orleans the primary focus of the industry,” Benson continued. “Our goal is to help New Orleans become as well known for its beer as it is for its cuisine and to see the local craft beer industry continue to grow and create quality jobs.”

Made By The Water will be relocating its corporate headquarters to New Orleans, and the merger is expected to create jobs and economic development in New Orleans East.

Faubourg plans to become one of the largest craft beer producers in the country, and the largest in the Southeast.

The goal is to quickly produce well over 100,000 barrels per year at the Faubourg brewery in New Orleans East.

“I was thrilled to hear about this merger,” said Councilman Oliver Thomas. “Mrs. Benson has always been committed to the well-being of New Orleans. This is another example of that. Often when companies merge, they leave our city. Not here. Mrs. Benson has brought in a company, that will create new jobs, and bring in new brands that will be made right here in New Orleans.”

