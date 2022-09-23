Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for malfeasance

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for malfeasance, police say.

Victoria Stelfox, was terminated and arrested for malfeasance in office and filing or maintaining false public records Thursday (Sept. 24). She was booked and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Stelfox was arrested after she allegedly fabricated a hit-and-run accident report when a deputy who worked under her was involved in a minor single-vehicle crash.

Stelfox had been employed with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office since September 2005.

