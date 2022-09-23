BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for malfeasance

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for malfeasance, police say.

Victoria Stelfox, was terminated and arrested for malfeasance in office and filing or maintaining false public records Thursday (Sept. 24). She was booked and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.

Stelfox was arrested after she allegedly fabricated a hit-and-run accident report when a deputy who worked under her was involved in a minor single-vehicle crash.

Stelfox had been employed with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office since September 2005.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

Police lights
Two men shot in Mid-City causes parts of Canal Street to close, NOPD says
NOPD deployment plan
NOPD putting more officers on patrol, hiring civilians for non-emergencies
The Office of Inspector General has launched an investigation into how millions of dollars were...
Investigation launched into Mayor Cantrell non-profit; funds frozen
Omarion Hookfin (left) is accused of breaking into Donte Perry's (right) apartment, killing...
WANTED: 18-year-old accused of killing man, injuring 12-year-old daughter in Hammond home invasion