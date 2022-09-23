BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Incredible sighting of moose mom, twin calves captured at Voyageurs National Park

The video shows the young moose trotting ahead of their mother on a path. (Source: Voyageurs Wolf Project / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (Gray News) - A mother moose and her twin calves were recently spotted on a trail camera at Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.

The trail camera is operated by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, which studies wolves in the area.

The video shows the young moose trotting ahead of their mother on a path. At one point, she stops ahead of them to look around and listen, and they stop alongside her, alert. She decides it’s all clear, and they continue on their way.

The organization said the sighting of calves, which are generally born around May 11 or 12 in northern Minnesota, is rare.

The group said that recent research on moose calves in the state shows that only 34% survive to be 9 months old. Predators are the main threat to moose calves. About 50% of calf deaths occur by mid-July, with most occurring in the first 50 days.

Fortunately, the twin calves spotted in the video made it to at least mid-July, the group said, which bodes well for their survival.

The survival rate for moose calves generally stabilizes if they make it to 100 days old.

“That means that if this pair survived until September they are likely in the clear for a while,” the Voyageurs Wolf Project tweeted. “We will see if we get them on camera this fall!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
This photo provided by Will Sideri shows a 700-year-old manuscript that was used in the...
Bargain hunter scores 700-year-old medieval times document
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
Student Loan Forgiveness
Application to apply for student loan forgiveness is set to launch next month