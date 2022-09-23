More heat this weekend; strong front arrives next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the heat for now but that will eventually change next week as a nice stretch of fall weather looks to be on the way.

First up is the continuation of this hot weather as highs today right on through your weekend will be in the 90s. Today’s high of 94 will flirt with another record while the highs should come down a degree or two for Saturday and Sunday. Still lower 90s all weekend long will make for more of this summer-like feel.

Changes are coming next week as a strong front pushes across the nation. This front will help steer newly formed Tropical Depression 9 towards the Southeast Gulf and eventually turn it up into Florida. The extra wind behind this storm will pull down some nice, fall air for most of next week. In fact, by next Wednesday and Thursday highs could fall into the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s. Expect a lot of wind so the cooler temperatures will feel even better with the breeze.

