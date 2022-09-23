St. Aug moves up in “Big 8″ rankings with Karr matchup set for Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings are starting to clear up at the top with three weeks of games in the books.

Destrehan is still holding on to the top spot, but Karr and St. Augustine continue to impress with big-time performances each week.

The Cougars and Purple Knights will open their Catholic League schedules with a meeting in Tad Gormley Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.

1. Destrehan

The Wildcats absolutely crushed East Ascension, 42-2. It appears no one can stop Destrehan right now in 2022. They hosts rival Hahnville on Friday night.

2. Karr

The Cougars lit up the scoreboard in grand fashion against Easton to produce a convincing win, 67-20.

Karr offense hitting on all cylinders in their win over Easton, 67-20. Deantre Jackson and Christopher Vasquez (@YUNG7BULL) combined for 348 yards, 5 TD's. Vasquez ran over an Easton defender in final highlight (had to slow-mo it). A.J. Samuel (@AJSamuel15) with 2 TD's as well pic.twitter.com/1VO4jTYcei — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 20, 2022

Deantre Jackson and Christopher Vasquez combined for 348 yards rushing and 5 TD’s against the Eagles.

3. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights have our attention after beating the Class 5A defending state champs Zachary, 24-20.

Nick Foster is building something special at St. Aug. Their matchup against Karr could decide the Catholic League title.

4. John Curtis

The Patriots looked impressive on the road getting by Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, MS.), 28-23.

Curtis steps into district play against Jesuit on Friday night at Tad Gormley.

5. Brother Martin

The Crusaders suffered a setback losing at St. Thomas More. The ‘Saders possess a talented roster, so they can’t fall far in the rankings even after a loss.

6. De La Salle

Don’t look now, but the Cavaliers are undefeated at 3-0. Senior running back P.J. Martin has 736 yards rushing and six TD’s this season.

The @FOX8NOLA Football Friday "Game of the Week" is the undefeated De La Salle Cavaliers visiting the defending Div. III state champ St. Charles Catholic Comets. @dls_athletics @SCC_Comets pic.twitter.com/6kz8tB781V — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 23, 2022

Tonight they head up I-10 to face St. Charles Catholic.

7. E.D. White

The Cardinals have won their three games this season by a combined score of 124-6. E.D. White will get a good test this week against LSU commit Rickie Collins and Woodlawn.

8. St. Charles Catholic

The Comets suffered a setback at Teurlings Catholic on and off the field. They lost the contest, and quarterback Ayden Authement will miss time with an injury.

