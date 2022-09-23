BBB Accredited Business
Three men shot near University Medical Center, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in Tulane-Gravier near the University Medical Center on Thursday (Sept. 22) evening according to NOPD.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Canal Street when police responded to a call of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they located three male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The investigation of the incident shut down the northbound lanes of Canal Street.

No further information is currently available.

