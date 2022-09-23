BBB Accredited Business
Two men shot in Mid-City causes parts of Canal Street to close, NOPD says

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot in Mid-City Thursday evening according to NOPD.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Canal Street when police responded to a call of shots being fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown. The investigation of the incident shut down the northbound lanes of Canal Street.

No further information is currently available.

