Undefeated De La Salle visits St. Charles Catholic in the FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week”

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The De La Salle Cavaliers are off to a red-hot start to the 2022 season. The Cavs are undefeated, beating two Class 5A schools with tradition-rich programs.

“Pre-district schedule is very tough, and the fact that we started 3-0 has been great. The way we’ve won some of these games will help us in the future. We started poorly against North Pike, and we were able to comeback and pull away from that team. We had a huge deficit against Holy Cross. We were able to regroup at halftime, and comeback from a 22-point deficit. Then we were able to beat St. Paul’s. A very good team, in a close two-point game with a special teams kick right at the end,” said DLS head coach Graham Jarrott.

Leading the charge for the Cavs, P.J. Martin. The running back has racked up 736 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

“I think the offensive line doesn’t get enough credit. P.J. is unbelievable, he’s one of the best backs we’ve ever seen. Definitely one of the best backs this year in the state. The offensive line has played very well. All of those kids played last year. Some of those have played for two years. What they’ve done this year in terms of intensity, finish blocks every play. There assignments, they’re blocking the guys they’re supposed to block. That leaves one guy for P.J., and P.J. does what he does,” said Jarrott.

De La Salle’s opponent, St. Charles Catholic, is the defending Division III state champs. The Comets possess a ton of talent, but are coming off a rare loss.

“Yeah I think we have a good football team, and I’m trying to convince our kids we do. It’s been a long time since we lost, 628 days since we lost. My message to them Saturday was, sun came up everyone was here, we got to learn from it. We can’t let St. Charles Catholic beat us twice. We’re getting better. When I put this schedule together I knew it was going to be brutal. I would put our kids up against anybody on a Friday night,” said SCC head coach Wayne Stein.

The Comets offense will not look the same tonight. The starting quarterback, Ayden Authement, will not suit up due to an injury.

