Ian expected to be major hurricane in the Gulf

The storm is expected to impact Florida’s west coast next week
Official Hurricane Center Track
Official Hurricane Center Track
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian formed overnight and started to organize Saturday (Sept. 24) over the Caribbean.

Ian is poised to strengthen into a hurricane -- possibly a major hurricane -- as it moves across the Northwest Caribbean and eastern Gulf. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows a landfall on Florida’s west coast near Tampa during the middle of next week. An exact landfall spot is difficult to call with the storm’s current trajectory.

Some shifting of the center is possible in these early stages of formation. This could yield some track changes down the line, with some of the latest model guidance trending a little farther west into the Gulf. A shift toward the Louisiana coast is not foreseen, but we should remain vigilant.

Hurricane hunters will be flying through the storm throughout the day Saturday keeping tabs on any large shifts of the storm’s center.

