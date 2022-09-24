Ian expected to be major hurricane in the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian formed overnight and started to organize Saturday (Sept. 24) over the Caribbean.

Ian is poised to strengthen into a hurricane -- possibly a major hurricane -- as it moves across the Northwest Caribbean and eastern Gulf. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows a landfall on Florida’s west coast near Tampa during the middle of next week. An exact landfall spot is difficult to call with the storm’s current trajectory.

Some shifting of the center is possible in these early stages of formation. This could yield some track changes down the line, with some of the latest model guidance trending a little farther west into the Gulf. A shift toward the Louisiana coast is not foreseen, but we should remain vigilant.

Hurricane hunters will be flying through the storm throughout the day Saturday keeping tabs on any large shifts of the storm’s center.

Track models are shifting to the western side of the cone. Black line is the official track--they are now a right outlier. A storm farther into the Gulf means it could be stronger but we remain in a good position to avoid any impacts. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/j1KDvhqxez — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) September 24, 2022

