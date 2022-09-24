BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says

A man with gold teeth reportedly stabbed two people in 12 minutes overnight near Bourbon...
A man with gold teeth reportedly stabbed two people in 12 minutes overnight near Bourbon Street, shown in this file photo.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24).

Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.

According to the NOPD, the suspect first stabbed a 52-year-old man at 11:53 p.m. near the corner of Bourbon and Toulouse streets. Police described the attack as unprovoked, saying the victim “was passing by the suspect” when he suddenly was stabbed multiple times in the back. The victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle and his condition was not disclosed.

Twelve minutes later, at 12:05 a.m., police said a suspect with the same description approached a 44-year-old woman in the 700 block of Toulouse Street, between Bourbon and Royal streets. The NOPD said the man asked the woman to buy him a drink. When she declined, police said the man stabbed her in the back multiple times and fled on foot toward Royal Street.

Police also did not disclose the woman’s condition.

Anyone with information on the stabbings or the suspected is asked to call the NOPD’s Eighth District station at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody
School officials are seeking to press charges after a Chalmette High School teacher was punched...
Two students arrested after Chalmette teacher punched trying to break up fight

Latest News

Federal judge won't block plan to transfer some youth offenders to Angola
Federal judge won't block plan to transfer some youth offenders to Angola
Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if...
Federal judge refuses to block planned transfer of violent youth offenders to Angola
Three men were shot -- one fatally -- early Saturday (Sept. 24) at the intersection of Willow...
Triple shooting in Carrollton area leaves 1 man dead, NOPD says
Tropical Storm Ian enters Caribbean
Tropical Storm Ian enters Caribbean