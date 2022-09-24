BBB Accredited Business
More heat for the weekend

Highs will make it to the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the heat for the weekend, as we continue this heat wave which has been ongoing for almost a week.

Expect highs to reach the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday as skies remain mostly sunny. There is a hint of lower humidity in the air, but that’s not going to help much. Feels-like readings will still trend above air temperatures and it could feel as hot as 100 later this afternoon. Rain chances remain low.

A front will change things in the first half of next week. Monday will still be hot, with highs near 90, but then fall arrives. Less-humid air, strong northerly winds and cooler temperatures will be the trend from Tuesday onward next week. Lows might dip into the low 50s on the Northshore and highs could struggle out of the 70s by week’s end.

The depression in the Caribbean has become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian is poised to strengthen into a hurricane -- possibly a major hurricane -- as it moves across the Northwest Caribbean and eastern Gulf. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows a landfall near Tampa during the middle of next week. An exact landfall spot along the west coast of Florida is difficult to call with the storm’s current trajectory.

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Morning weather update for Saturday, Sept. 24
