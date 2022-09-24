BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Hot temperatures hold on and the tropics stay active

90s through the weekend, but a front on the way
Connie Douglas shared this September 22, 2022 Sunset near Folsom, LA.
Connie Douglas shared this September 22, 2022 Sunset near Folsom, LA.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of dry air settled in to make it feel a bit nicer, if still hot on Friday with high temperatures once again in the 90s. The heat sticks around as high pressure holds on through the weekend. Mostly dry and hot conditions will remain into Monday as a cold front moves into the region bringing drier air and a real fall feel back just in time for the start of October. A spotty shower or two is possible with the front Sunday into Monday, but it will be mostly dry with temperatures behind the front dropping into the upper 80s and even upper 70s for the middle of the week.

The tropics are still very active, but it’s encouraging that model solutions are coming into more agreement on the tropical system in the Caribbean with early official forecasts pointing to a south Florida landfall. All of the Gulf Coast should still remain vigilant as tropical systems can and do see major forecasting shifts in a short period of time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

Houses in the New Orleans area.
Insurance agents say mortgage companies are contributing to the insurance crisis
Nicondra's Friday evening weather forecast 9/23
Nicondra's Friday evening weather forecast 9/23
Nicondra's Friday afternoon weather forecast 9/23
Nicondra's Friday afternoon weather forecast 9/23
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 23 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 23 at 6 a.m.