Nicondra: Hot temperatures hold on and the tropics stay active

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of dry air settled in to make it feel a bit nicer, if still hot on Friday with high temperatures once again in the 90s. The heat sticks around as high pressure holds on through the weekend. Mostly dry and hot conditions will remain into Monday as a cold front moves into the region bringing drier air and a real fall feel back just in time for the start of October. A spotty shower or two is possible with the front Sunday into Monday, but it will be mostly dry with temperatures behind the front dropping into the upper 80s and even upper 70s for the middle of the week.

The tropics are still very active, but it’s encouraging that model solutions are coming into more agreement on the tropical system in the Caribbean with early official forecasts pointing to a south Florida landfall. All of the Gulf Coast should still remain vigilant as tropical systems can and do see major forecasting shifts in a short period of time.

