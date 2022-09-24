Nicondra: Spectacular, but hot weekend and Ian still churning to the south

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - While we are seeing amazing weather across the region with lots of blue sky and less than stifling humidity, Ian in the Caribbean still has the attention of the Gulf Coast. Official forecast still call for a Florida landfall towards the end of next week, but with the potential for a strong major hurricane so near it’s important to pay close attention. Saturday afternoon models shifted west and we will continue to see minor shifts until the system makes landfall. Current thinking is the timing of a cold front early in the week should still deflect the storm more to the east, but exactly when that interaction occurs will have an impact on how soon and where along the Gulf coast the center makes landfall. It is possible that should Ian slow down and miss the influence of the front it would lose that steering and we could see changes in the current forecast. Stay vigilant for the week ahead.

Otherwise our weather is really terrific. We expect a cold front to move through on Monday. One or two showers are not out of the question ahead of the front, but we stay mostly dry rain wise. Behind the front expect much drier air with comfortable temperatures in the 80s and overnight lows giving a true fall feel in the 50s and 60s.

