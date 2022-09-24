BBB Accredited Business
NPS offers free entry to National Park sites on Saturday

This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving...
This photo from 2006 shows the Delicate Arch in Utah. The National Park Service is waiving entry fees to all their sites on Saturday.(National Park Service)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It’s officially autumn, and the National Park Service is providing a great way to celebrate the equinox this week and a return to cooler weather.

The park service is granting free entry to all sites that usually charge a fee on Saturday.

The day of free admission is in honor of National Public Lands Day. It was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September.

The free pass covers all entrance fees on Saturday, from historic sites to monuments and battlefields.

Most park service sites are free all year anyway, but the big-name sites like the Arches in Utah and Rocky Mountain in Colorado usually have an entrance fee.

Saturday’s fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, boat launches, transportation or special tours.

