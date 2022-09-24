Pelicans, guard CJ McCollum agree to 2-year extension worth $64 million, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans and star shooting guard CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64 million contract extension, according to a published report.

The deal ties McCollum, 31, to the Pelicans for four years and $133 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The extension aligns McCollum’s contract length with those of cornerstone teammates Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed on a two-year, $64 million extension that’ll take him through 2025-2026, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. New deal ties McCollum to Pels for four years and $133M. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 24, 2022

The Pelicans did not immediately confirm the new agreement with McCollum, who averaged 24.3 points per game after being acquired from Portland in a Feb. 8 trade.

McCollum is one of just six NBA players who have averaged 20 or more points per game over each of the past seven seasons, according to ESPN’s research staff.

McCollum’s first tweet after the report encouraged the team to next work out an extension for teammate Larry Nance Jr.

Now I need my guy to get a deal done 👀 https://t.co/qBcMtWZCbY — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 24, 2022

