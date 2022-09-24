BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pelicans, guard CJ McCollum agree to 2-year extension worth $64 million, report says

Guard C.J. McCollum, left, reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will tie...
Guard C.J. McCollum, left, reportedly has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Pelicans for the next four seasons at $133 million.(Michael Democker | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans and star shooting guard CJ McCollum have agreed on a two-year, $64 million contract extension, according to a published report.

The deal ties McCollum, 31, to the Pelicans for four years and $133 million, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The extension aligns McCollum’s contract length with those of cornerstone teammates Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans did not immediately confirm the new agreement with McCollum, who averaged 24.3 points per game after being acquired from Portland in a Feb. 8 trade.

McCollum is one of just six NBA players who have averaged 20 or more points per game over each of the past seven seasons, according to ESPN’s research staff.

McCollum’s first tweet after the report encouraged the team to next work out an extension for teammate Larry Nance Jr.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody
School officials are seeking to press charges after a Chalmette High School teacher was punched...
Two students arrested after Chalmette teacher punched trying to break up fight

Latest News

The Boston Celtics have suspended coach Ime Udoka effective immediately for the 2022-23 season.
Celtics suspend coach Ime Udoka for 2022-23 season
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches the team...
Suns owner Sarver suspended 1 year, fined $10M after probe
Swin Cash speaks during her enshrinement at the Basketball Hall of Fame, Saturday, Sept. 10,...
Pelicans Exec Swin Cash inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
Swin Cash inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
Swin Cash inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame