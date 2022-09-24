P.J. Martin’s 3 TD runs power De La Salle to victory over St. Charles Catholic, 27-14
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The De La Salle Cavaliers moved to 4-0 on the season thanks to another dominant running effort by P.J. Martin.
On the heels of Martin’s three touchdown runs, DLS stayed unbeaten running by St. Charles Catholic, 27-14.
The Cavaliers trailed, 7-6, at the break in LaPlace, but they outscored the Comets in the second half, 21-7.
Jason Banks scored the other touchdown for the Maroon and White.
