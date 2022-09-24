BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

P.J. Martin’s 3 TD runs power De La Salle to victory over St. Charles Catholic, 27-14

DLS remains undefeated on the season after beating SCC, 27-14. (Source: Garland Gillen)
DLS remains undefeated on the season after beating SCC, 27-14. (Source: Garland Gillen)(Garland Gillen)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The De La Salle Cavaliers moved to 4-0 on the season thanks to another dominant running effort by P.J. Martin.

On the heels of Martin’s three touchdown runs, DLS stayed unbeaten running by St. Charles Catholic, 27-14.

The Cavaliers trailed, 7-6, at the break in LaPlace, but they outscored the Comets in the second half, 21-7.

Jason Banks scored the other touchdown for the Maroon and White.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
A deadly house fire broke out on Lynnmeade Road in Gretna on Fri., Sept. 16.
3 siblings killed in Gretna house fire
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody

Latest News

Karr opens their 2022 district play against St. Augustine.
St. Aug moves up in “Big 8″ rankings with Karr matchup set for Saturday night
The FOX 8 Football Friday "Game of the Week" is the undefeated De La Salle Cavaliers visiting...
Undefeated De La Salle visits St. Charles Catholic in the FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week”
DLS (3-0) at SCC (2-1)
FOX 8 Football Friday "Game of the Week" preview: De La Salle at St. Charles Catholic
For the first time in 12 years, Hammond, now under head coach Dorsett Buckels, is off to a 3-0...
Hammond starts season 3-0 for first time since 2010-11