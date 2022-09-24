Police arrest 8 people accused of human trafficking, prostitution at Terrebonne Parish massage parlors

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested owners of four massage parlors on accusations of human trafficking and prostitution.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of multiple massage parlors operating throughout Terrebonne Parish.

Deputies executed search warrants at My Massage, located at 685 D Corporate Drive, Moon Spa, located at 1515 Polk Street, LA Spa Massage, located at 193 Corporate Drive, and Best Spa Massage, located at 246 North Hollywood Road.

Deputies say a search of the businesses led to the seizure of cocaine, 20,000 in cash and several vehicles.

Local, state and federal agencies say a married couple. Yuhan Gao, 39, and David Kellow, 55, of Houma, managed the businesses.

Both Gao and Kellow face charges that include human trafficking. The other six arrests were for drug and prostitution charges.

