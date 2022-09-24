BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police arrest 8 people accused of human trafficking, prostitution at Terrebonne Parish massage parlors

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested owners of four massage parlors on accusations of human trafficking and prostitution.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of eight suspects in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of multiple massage parlors operating throughout Terrebonne Parish.

Deputies executed search warrants at My Massage, located at 685 D Corporate Drive, Moon Spa, located at 1515 Polk Street, LA Spa Massage, located at 193 Corporate Drive, and Best Spa Massage, located at 246 North Hollywood Road.

Deputies say a search of the businesses led to the seizure of cocaine, 20,000 in cash and several vehicles.

Local, state and federal agencies say a married couple. Yuhan Gao, 39, and David Kellow, 55, of Houma, managed the businesses.

Both Gao and Kellow face charges that include human trafficking. The other six arrests were for drug and prostitution charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Family members said Zakary Stewart, 22, left his home of Cullman, Ala., to work as a car...
Alabama man identified as employee slain at Slidell car dealership
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Slidell Police have booked 23-year-old Brian Taylor with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old...
Man fatally shot at car dealership in Slidell, suspect in custody
School officials are seeking to press charges after a Chalmette High School teacher was punched...
Two students arrested after Chalmette teacher punched trying to break up fight

Latest News

A man with gold teeth reportedly stabbed two people in 12 minutes overnight near Bourbon...
Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says
Federal judge won't block plan to transfer some youth offenders to Angola
Federal judge won't block plan to transfer some youth offenders to Angola
Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if...
Federal judge refuses to block planned transfer of violent youth offenders to Angola
Three men were shot -- one fatally -- early Saturday (Sept. 24) at the intersection of Willow...
Triple shooting in Carrollton area leaves 1 man dead, NOPD says
Tropical Storm Ian enters Caribbean
Tropical Storm Ian enters Caribbean