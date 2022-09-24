BBB Accredited Business
Police arrested 8 people responsible for alleged human trafficking at multiple massage parlors in Terrebonne Parish

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested owners of multiple massage parlors responsible for a human trafficking ring and prostitution.

An investigation into four massage parlors for prostitution and human trafficking leads to eight arrests.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of eight offenders, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of multiple “massage parlors” operating throughout Terrebonne Parish.

Deputies executed search warrants at My Massage, located at 685 D Corporate Drive, Moon Spa, located at 1515 Polk Street, LA Spa Massage, located at 193 Corporate Drive, and Best Spa Massage, located at 246 North Hollywood Road.

Deputies say a search of the businesses led to the seizure of cocaine, 20,000 in cash and several vehicles.

Local, state and federal agencies say a married couple. Yuhan Gao, 39, and David Kellow, 55, of Houma, managed the businesses.

Both Gao and Kellow face charges that include human trafficking. The other six arrests were for drug and prostitution charges.

