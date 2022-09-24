Seven armed robberies and a carjacking reported across New Orleans since Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department’s latest crimefighting plan -- redeploying some detectives, administrative officers and specialist personnel to put more units on the streets -- won’t take effect until Sunday. But it seems it was sorely needed Friday night (Sept. 23).

The NOPD reported seven armed robberies and a violent carjacking between 5 p.m. Friday and 12:40 a.m. Saturday, an exceptionally busy eight-hour stretch even for a city where crime has been spiking all year.

The series of incidents began Friday at 5:03 p.m. in the 200 block of North Rampart Street, a downtown block near the Saenger Theater and New Orleans Athletic Club. Police said a 31-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by a suspect who fled on foot.

Next, in the 6200 block of Morrison Road in the Pines Village section of New Orleans East, a 53-year-old man was injured during a carjacking. Police said he stopped to inspect damage after his white Jeep Patriot was rear-ended by a white pickup truck at 7:22 p.m. The NOPD said the victim was attacked by two young men -- one armed with a gun -- but grabbed the steering wheel when the assailants jumped in to drive off in his vehicle. The victim was dragged until his vehicle struck a fire hydrant, then the suspects fled in his Jeep with its damaged bumper. The vehicle was bearing Louisiana license plate 489FAN, police said.

In the Lower Ninth Ward, a woman was unloading items from her vehicle in the 6000 block of Bienvenue Street at 7:38 p.m., when a dark gray SUV with four occupants pulled up. A masked man armed with a gun jumped out and robbed the woman, then the group sped away.

Two men and two women were robbed at gunpoint at 10:08 p.m. near the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Magazine Street in Uptown New Orleans. Police said the victims were walking when a white four-door sedan pulled up and a gunman jumped from the front passenger seat to rob them. Another male and a female remained in the car before the suspects fled, police said.

Another armed robbery was reported at 11:09 p.m. near Chef Menteur Highway and Louisa Street in Gentilly Woods. A 33-year-old woman told police she was approached by two unknown males, one of whom pulled a gun and demanded her money.

More crime coverage

Triple shooting in Carrollton area leaves 1 man dead, NOPD says

Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says

In Algiers, a 39-year-old man reported being robbed at gunpoint by a woman at 11:13 p.m. in the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard. Police identified the suspect in this armed robbery as 25-year-old Deijon Thomas, but she was not in custody as of noon Saturday.

A 28-year-old man reported being robbed in the Seventh Ward at 11:21 p.m., at the corner of North Galvez and and Lapeyrouse streets, by a group of four males in a silver or white sedan. Two of the suspects jumped out of the rear of the car -- one armed with a dark semi-automatic pistol -- and robbed the victim of his wallet and cellphone. One of the suspects returned the cellphone to the victim before they fled on Lapeyrouse toward Broad Street, police said.

The same crew from the earlier Uptown robbery appeared to strike again about 2 1/2 hours later. Police said two 19-year-old men were walking near Jefferson Avenue and Freret Street in Uptown when a white sedan pulled up with two males and a female inside. The victims said the female suspect pointed a gun at them from the front passenger seat and demanded their property. Police said one victim complied but the other fled on foot, before the suspects drove off.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, armed robberies have now matched homicides in jumping 44 percent higher than last year in New Orleans. There had been 397 armed robberies reported in New Orleans through Sept. 18, compared to 276 through the same date in 2021 and 253 through the same date in 2020.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.