Suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood Saturday morning.

Around 8 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Upon arrival, they spotted a suspect identified as 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau fleeing the scene.

Officers engaged in a short foot pursuit, apprehended Cheneau and recovered the gun moments later. Cheneau was booked for aggravated battery with a firearm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

