Triple shooting in Carrollton area leaves 1 man dead, NOPD says

Three men were shot -- one fatally -- early Saturday (Sept. 24) at the intersection of Willow...
Three men were shot -- one fatally -- early Saturday (Sept. 24) at the intersection of Willow Street and South Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A triple shooting left one man dead and two others injured early Saturday (Sept. 24) in the Carrollton neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The victims’ identities have not been disclosed, but the NOPD said the three adult men were found shot around 2:32 a.m. in the 7900 block of Willow Street.

Investigators determined the men were shot at the intersection of Willow and South Carrollton Avenue, but managed to drive two blocks until they stopped to call 911 for help. New Orleans EMS personnel took the two wounded survivors for hospital treatment, but their conditions were not disclosed. A 21-year-old shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene inside the vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information on the triple shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Robert Long at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

