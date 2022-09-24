BBB Accredited Business
Woman accused of throwing baby off a bridge in Houma arrested, police say

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.

According to the Houma Police Department, they received a call around 5 p.m. of a mother throwing her 18-month-old baby off the Liberty Street Bridge; then going into the water after her baby.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he is expected to recover. The suspect was identified as Asha Randolph.

Randolph was arrested shortly after and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

This story is still developing.

