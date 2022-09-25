2 people shot and killed in Marrero Saturday evening, JPSO says

MARRER, La. (WVUE) - A man and a woman were shot and killed in Marrero Saturday evening, JPSO says.

Around 5:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call of two unresponsive adults in the 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive. Upon arrival, they located two adults, one male and one female, suffering from a sustained gunshot wound inside a vehicle outside of a home.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect or motive available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers.

