Ian expected to strengthen into a Cat 4 as it enters the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Ian is slowly getting better organized over the Caribbean and is poised to go through a rapid strengthening phase over the next few days.

The rapid strengthening of Ian will take it from a tropical storm right now to a Category 4 hurricane in about two days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. Most models agree that Ian will become a large and dangerous hurricane now that conditions are becoming more favorable over the Northwest Caribbean and southern Gulf.

Although some track models have trended a little west, Louisiana and Mississippi remain in a good place to experience little to no impact from this storm. The greater threat area is Florida with a landfall expected later this upcoming week anywhere from near Ft. Myers to Apalachicola in the Panhandle. Due to the coastline and the trajectory of the storm, labeling an exact landfall point is a bit difficult with Ian.

On the backside of the storm, we will experience strong northerly winds for multiple days this week. Winds could gust upwards of 40 mph at times but this wind will be northerly so coastal flooding should be minimal as the water will be pushed away from the coast.

Ian is expected to become a significant hurricane in the Gulf early in the week but it's remaining east towards Florida. The benefit of it going east will be the fall feel moving in which will come behind some gusty northerly winds. #lawx pic.twitter.com/sJLWVzPhcj — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) September 25, 2022

