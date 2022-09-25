BBB Accredited Business
Ian stays east leading to a fall feel next week

Highs will go from the 90s to possible 70s by week’s end
Next 7 Days
Next 7 Days
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big changes are coming to our weather this week but the heat wave will hold on for another day or two.

It’s going to be another summer-like, hot day out there for your Saints Sunday. Highs will climb into the low 90s with bright sunshine most of the day. I do see just enough moisture around to possibly get some extra cloud cover or maybe a random shower/downpour. Rain chances are only 20%.

The change comes in late Monday as we finally get a real frontal passage which will lead us into a beautiful stretch of fall weather. Now Monday still hits 90 but thereafter, things turn much cooler. Highs for most of next week will be in the lower 80s to possibly even upper 70s. Lows will fall as the week goes on with multiple mornings in the 50s on the North Shore and 60s south of the lake. Sunny skies look to dominate the forecast behind this front.

One thing you’ll notice will be the wind this week as very windy conditions are likely across the area as the front passes and Ian, which will likely be a hurricane, crosses the eastern Gulf. Ian is expected to strengthen into a Major Category 4 Hurricane as it enters the Gulf on Tuesday. All track guidance keeps sending the storm towards Florida with us being on the good side of it. That means nice weather but lots of wind from Tuesday onward.

