BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Lockport man fatally shot Saturday night in Raceland, Lafourche sheriff says

Authorities said Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport was fatally shot Saturday night (Sept. 24) in the...
Authorities said Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport was fatally shot Saturday night (Sept. 24) in the 700 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACELAND, La. (WVUE) - A 37-year-old Lockport man was shot to death late Saturday night (Sept. 24) in Raceland, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was identified as Lorenzo Stuart. Sheriff Craig Webre’s office said Stuart was found around 11:30 p.m. in the 700 block of St. Louis Street when deputies responded to reports of gunfire.

No suspect or motive in the killing has been disclosed. Detectives investigating the fatal shooting ask that anyone with information contact them at (800) 743-7433 or submit tips online here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
School officials are seeking to press charges after a Chalmette High School teacher was punched...
Two students arrested after Chalmette teacher punched trying to break up fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ian morning update for Sunday, Sept. 25
Tropical Storm Ian morning update for Sunday, Sept. 25
Art exhibit aimed at bringing awareness to our environment
Contemporary Arts Center reminds us to “Remember Earth?”
The second season of NOLA x NOLA gets underway with artists taking stages citywide, including...
Local artists, club owners looking forward to second season of NOLA X NOLA
Man stabs 2 people in a span of 12 minutes on Bourbon Street
Man stabs 2 people in a span of 12 minutes on Bourbon Street