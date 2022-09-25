LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (3-1) closed out the month of September with a 38-0 shutout against New Mexico (2-2) on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Tigers gained 633 yards of total offense to 88 yards for the Lobos.

The longest play of the game for New Mexico was a 38-yard catch by Jaden Hullaby. The Lobos were just 1-for-9 on third downs and only had two first downs all game.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was efficient, going 24-for-29 passing for 279 yards. However, Daniels did leave the game late in the third quarter due to an injury.

Running back Noah Cain had 11 carries for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Armoni Goodwin also left the game with an injury.

Backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was 9-for-10 for 135 yards and a touchdown. Nussmeier’s 57-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. extended the Tigers’ streak of consecutive touchdown passes to 46 games, the longest in school history.

The Tigers will head to Alabama for the first true road game to take on the Auburn Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

