BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man who was homeless for 20 years now in doctoral program

A North Carolina man shares how he went from being destitute to becoming a doctor. (SOURCE: WRAL)
By WRAL
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – A North Carolina man is celebrating after beating drug addiction and homelessness to earn three college degrees.

Michael Watkins is now working on his fourth degree.

He has been accepted into a doctoral degree program, where he is studying healthcare administration.

Watkins said he was a drug addict who lived on the streets and in shelters in Raleigh for 20 years.

“I had a 15 year crack habit,” he said. “I got clean and, once I started that, it was full steam ahead.”

Thanks to people who believed in him, Watkins got clean and went back to school in 2015.

Since then, he has earned his associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Watkins said he still struggles to find work because of his past mistakes.

“No one wants to forgive me for the criminal acts I committed 34 years ago,” Watkins said. “That was 34 years ago. Can’t we move on beyond that. Why must I still be punished for the rest of my life?”

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
School officials are seeking to press charges after a Chalmette High School teacher was punched...
Two students arrested after Chalmette teacher punched trying to break up fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore

Latest News

Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical...
‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Russia’s call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
A North Carolina man shares how he went from being destitute to becoming a doctor, but says he...
INSPIRING: Man who was homeless for 20 years is applying for doctoral program
Authorities said Lorenzo Stuart of Lockport was fatally shot Saturday night (Sept. 24) in the...
Lockport man fatally shot Saturday night in Raceland, Lafourche sheriff says