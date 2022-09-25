BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cold front brings in Fall

Ian still forecast to remain east
Ian expected to strengthen rapidly in the northern Caribbean before crossing into the Gulf of...
Ian expected to strengthen rapidly in the northern Caribbean before crossing into the Gulf of Mexico.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been a very pleasant, but hot weekend. A cold front that pushes into the region Monday will bring welcomed cooler conditions and allow high pressure to settle in through the week keeping skies clear. A spotty shower or two could form with the front, but for the most part it will move through the region mostly dry. Highs on Monday are still expected to reach the low 90s ahead of the push of cooler air. Behind the front high pressure takes over and temperatures fall into the 80s for highs with some areas north of the lake seeing lows in the 50s.

Ian continues to get better organized and strengthen in the Caribbean. By Tuesday it is expected to be a major hurricane in the southeastern Gulf. The current steering with the cold front and deep troughing continue to show the storm staying to the east. We will still keep a close watch for any changes, but at the time of this writing windy conditions due to the interaction between Ian and the high pressure set to move into the area should be the most impact we experience in this part of the Gulf Coast.

