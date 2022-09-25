BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Unbeaten Tulane upset by Southern Mississippi, 27-24

Tulane falls to 3-1 on the season after losing to USM.
Tulane falls to 3-1 on the season after losing to USM.(Tulane Athletics)
By Brett Martel
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zach Wilcke threw a pair of touchdown passes, Eric Scott returned an interception for a score and Southern Mississippi upset previously unbeaten Tulane, 27-24, on Saturday night (Sept. 24).

Wilcke’s 37-yard touchdown pass to Jakarius Caston tied it at 17 late in the third quarter. Scott’s pick-6 stretched the Southern Miss lead to 27-17 with 7:07 remaining. Wilcke was 17-of-25 passing for 194 yards. Caston had eight receptions for 91 yards.

Michael Pratt’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Jha’Quan Jackson for Tulane capped the scoring with 19 seconds left.

Tyjae Spears ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Tulane (3-1). Spears also made five catches for 74 yards. Spears’ 8-yard TD run and his 34-yard scoring run gave Tulane a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Southern Miss (2-2) ended a two-game skid in the series, a 30-13 loss in the 2020 Armed Forces Bowl and a 66-24 defeat at home during the 2020 regular season.

It was the 33rd meeting in the series dating to 1979, but the first in New Orleans since 2010, a 46-10 Southern Miss win at the Louisiana Superdome. It was also the first time the teams met in Yulman Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
School officials are seeking to press charges after a Chalmette High School teacher was punched...
Two students arrested after Chalmette teacher punched trying to break up fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore

Latest News

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (11) scores on a 57-yard touchdown against New Mexico.
LSU dominates in shutout win over New Mexico
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game in anticipation of his newborn child.
Boutte excused from New Mexico game for birth of his son
LSU running back Josh Williams (27)
Perseverance pays off for former walk-on LSU RB Josh Williams
LSU Tigers
NCAA infractions committee says LSU football program violated recruiting rules; hands down punishments