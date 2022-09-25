BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Webb’s 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21

Jacksonville State University Gamecocks
Jacksonville State University Gamecocks(Source: jsugamecocks on Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Zion Webb passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more scores to help Jacksonville State beat Nicholls 52-21.

Webb completed 9 of 11 passes for 252 yards — including TD passes of 76 yards to Sean Brown and 70 yards to Sterling Galban — and added seven carries for 79 yards.

Collin Guggenheim had 13 carries for 119 yards and a score for Nicholls (0-4) and Al’Dontre Davis finished with seven catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Most Read

Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Gun-waving woman at Donut King goes viral
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
School officials are seeking to press charges after a Chalmette High School teacher was punched...
Two students arrested after Chalmette teacher punched trying to break up fight
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon...
Report: Bucs WR Evans suspended one game for hit on Saints CB Lattimore

Latest News

(Source: WBRC)
Hiers sparks Samford to 35-12 romp over Western Carolina
American Football
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley
The new logo for UNA athletics.
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory
Alan Eugene Miller
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns