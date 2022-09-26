BBB Accredited Business
17-year-old shot and killed inside home in Leonidas

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed Sunday afternoon inside a home in Leonidas, NOPD says.

Around 2:47 p.m., police responded to a call of a male shot inside of a home in the 900 block of Cohn Street. When officers arrived, they located a male with a gunshot wound to his body.

By the time EMS arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to call Crimestoppers.

